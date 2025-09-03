First Manhattan CO. LLC. Purchases Shares of 21,366 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 21,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,975,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 661.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 402,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,862,000 after buying an additional 350,039 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 target price on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $98.95 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.