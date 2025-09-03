Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.4774.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $36.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $126.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 11.78%.The company had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $1,609,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $512,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 650.0% during the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 52,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $847,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

