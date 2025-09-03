Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.1481.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Shares of DVN opened at $36.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.22. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.Devon Energy’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 78.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,360,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,137 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 83.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,568,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,975,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

