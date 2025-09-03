Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC Position Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,424,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $123,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.0% during the first quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 117.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 104.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6%

BIPC opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

