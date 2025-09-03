Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.9231.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Southern from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. This represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,827,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $92.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $90.91. Southern has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

