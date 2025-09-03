Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 34,316 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,316 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,227,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 36,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $94,839,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

