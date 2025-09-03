Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172,126 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.61% of Eversource Energy worth $138,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 951,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 353,278 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,702 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.07 per share, with a total value of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ES. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $69.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

