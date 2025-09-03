The Kroger Co. $KR Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,012,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,511 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Kroger were worth $136,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.7% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

NYSE:KR opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

In related news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock valued at $14,422,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

