Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives $242.27 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.2727.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $249.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $237.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $194.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.59. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.85.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 3.54%.Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 698,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,242,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

