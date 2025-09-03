Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Graham Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,273 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,003,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,303,638 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 889.3% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 11,324,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180,102 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $29,143,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $27,519,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,751,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,097 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CDE. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $480.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 48,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $559,548.34. Following the sale, the director owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,800. This represents a 25.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 102,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,227,084.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 568,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,476. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,619 shares of company stock worth $2,975,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

