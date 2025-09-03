Graham Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Insulet from $331.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Insulet from $312.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.71.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $344.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Insulet Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.68 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.52.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

