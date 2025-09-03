Quarry LP Grows Position in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Quarry LP lifted its stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 656.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Essential Utilities by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $5,268,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 63,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essential Utilities by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

WTRG stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Essential Utilities Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $514.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Essential Utilities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.070-2.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

