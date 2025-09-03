MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 51.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 15.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,706,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 717,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,854,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

