Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,670 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NDVR Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $203.18 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.69 and a 12 month high of $207.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day moving average of $182.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.90 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

