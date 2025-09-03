MaxLinear, Inc $MXL Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MaxLinear by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,260,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after buying an additional 734,973 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 414.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth $25,659,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,813.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,256,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 251,797 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 102,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $1,765,272.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,867.84. The trade was a 24.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MXL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.31.

View Our Latest Report on MXL

MaxLinear Price Performance

MaxLinear stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. MaxLinear, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.76.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $108.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MaxLinear has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.