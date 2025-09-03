Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 49.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 352.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 257.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 54.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIX opened at $698.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $276.44 and a 1-year high of $733.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $627.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $1.69. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 9.01%.The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 1,369 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.50, for a total transaction of $964,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 16,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,288,203.50. The trade was a 7.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,436 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.60, for a total value of $5,842,773.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,879,799.80. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,283 shares of company stock worth $21,682,525. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $630.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Northcoast Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $545.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.60.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

