Gartner, Inc. $IT Stake Lessened by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.46% of Gartner worth $148,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IT opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $584.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.06.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.15. Gartner had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 82.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jose M. Gutierrez acquired 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $239.80 per share, with a total value of $99,996.60. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,784. This trade represents a 25.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $26,219.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $455.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $475.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $535.00 to $457.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.25.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

