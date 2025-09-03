Ariel Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Core Laboratories Inc. $CLB

Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,342,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 709,455 shares during the period. Core Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.8% of Ariel Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Ariel Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Core Laboratories worth $155,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLB. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,008,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,573,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 193,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 577,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 78,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.48. Core Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.19 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.220 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

