Ariel Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,608 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 2.27% of The Hackett Group worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 269.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

Featured Stories

