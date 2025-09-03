Ariel Investments LLC Buys 205,807 Shares of Manchester United Ltd. $MANU

Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Manchester United Ltd. (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,807 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned 5.06% of Manchester United worth $112,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manchester United by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Manchester United Price Performance

Shares of MANU opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.69. Manchester United Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.29. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Manchester United has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manchester United Ltd. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

