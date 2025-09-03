nVent Electric PLC $NVT Shares Acquired by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 0.48% of nVent Electric worth $41,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth $229,615,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 6.8% in the first quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,260,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 144,403 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 743.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,215,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,017,000 after buying an additional 1,953,026 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 38.1% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,120,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,142,000 after buying an additional 585,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,115,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,885,000 after purchasing an additional 422,640 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,636.96. This trade represents a 36.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $89.50 on Wednesday. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.39.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Stories

