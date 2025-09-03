Ariel Investments LLC Sells 107,195 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

Ariel Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 107,195 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $24,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,280.90. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,775 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 2.3%

NetApp Announces Dividend

NTAP stock opened at $115.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price target on NetApp from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

