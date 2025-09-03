Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Increases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,050 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up about 1.7% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.12% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 326.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $566,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $974,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 107,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,819.24. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 5,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $396,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,420. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,404 shares of company stock worth $1,594,632 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of LSCC opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.23, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.260-0.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

