Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $33,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $101,294,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,215,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 421,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,674,000 after buying an additional 73,296 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,280. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of ZBH opened at $105.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.55.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $101.00 target price on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.