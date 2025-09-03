AREX Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

AREX Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,036 shares during the period. NCR Voyix makes up about 6.1% of AREX Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AREX Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.22% of NCR Voyix worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in NCR Voyix by 375.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 20.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix in the first quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in NCR Voyix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Down 3.7%

NYSE:VYX opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.66. NCR Voyix Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.13 million. NCR Voyix had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 38.86%.NCR Voyix’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NCR Voyix Corporation will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NCR Voyix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NCR Voyix from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on NCR Voyix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.