Ferroglobe PLC $GSM Stock Position Increased by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its stake in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,802,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the quarter. Ferroglobe comprises about 1.3% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maven Securities LTD boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 107,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ferroglobe by 72.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 121,176 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,625 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.69. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.The business had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.53%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

