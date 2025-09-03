Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Sells 280,000 Shares of SunOpta, Inc. $STKL

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.94% of SunOpta worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SunOpta by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SunOpta in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Stock Down 1.4%

SunOpta stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Insider Activity at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian W. Kocher purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,200. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

