Permanent TSB Group (LON:PTSB) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (LON:PTSB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 27506 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.30 ($0.03).
Permanent TSB Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel.
Featured Stories
