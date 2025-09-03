Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.24. Approximately 17,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 25,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Airgain from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Airgain from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Airgain in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Airgain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Get Airgain alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airgain

Airgain Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Airgain

The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airgain by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Airgain by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 52.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.