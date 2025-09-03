Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 8,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 22,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Japan Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.52.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 12.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.