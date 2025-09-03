Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof97.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PULT stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.
Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF
The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.
