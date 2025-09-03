Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT) Short Interest Down 97.8% in August

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (NYSEARCA:PULT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adropof97.8% from the July 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULT stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59. Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Get Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF alerts:

Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.2011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,838,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,213 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF (PULT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade fixed income securities from around the world that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis.The fund expects to have an average weighted maturity of four years or less.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam ESG Ultra Short ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.