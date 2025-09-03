Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%.
Bakkavor Group Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 224.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,363.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.29. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 250.
About Bakkavor Group
