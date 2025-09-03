Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 6.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bakkavor Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Bakkavor Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BAKK opened at GBX 224.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,363.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 229.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.29. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 123.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 250.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

About Bakkavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

We are the leading provider of fresh prepared food in the UK, and our presence in the US and China positions the Group well in these high-growth markets. We leverage our consumer insight and scale to provide innovative food that offers quality, choice, convenience, and freshness. Around 18,000 colleagues operate from 43 sites across our three markets supplying a portfolio of over 3,000 products across meals, pizza & bread, salads and desserts to leading grocery retailers in the UK and US, and international food brands in China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.