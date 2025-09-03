SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 613,200 shares, agrowthof2,566.1% from the July 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBND opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.02. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 67,000.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 7,405.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

