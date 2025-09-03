Short Interest in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Increases By 2,466.7%

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, agrowthof2,466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Down 1.2%
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $73.35.
HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HCM Defender 100 Index ETF
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.