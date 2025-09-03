Short Interest in HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Increases By 2,466.7%

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,700 shares, agrowthof2,466.7% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Stock Down 1.2%

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF stock opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62. The company has a market cap of $612.15 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.99. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $73.35.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Company Profile

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

