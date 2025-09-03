Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Expands By 2,631.7%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,597,400 shares, agrowthof2,631.7% from the July 31st total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CILJF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/female/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

