Short Interest in China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF) Expands By 2,631.7%

China Life Insurance Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CILJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,597,400 shares, agrowthof2,631.7% from the July 31st total of 717,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 657.6 days.
China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CILJF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. China Life Insurance has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25.
About China Life Insurance
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Life Insurance
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Tesla Bulls Need to Tread Very Carefully Right Now
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Amazon Faces Rare Downgrade—Is the Rally at Risk?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike Tests $412 Support as Options Traders Turn Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.