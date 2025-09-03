Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Shares Sold by Ardsley Advisory Partners LP

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,000 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 11,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,684,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Oscar Health by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,813,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 1,405,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 3,131,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after buying an additional 1,073,359 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

NYSE OSCR opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

