Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New Investment in Fabrinet $FN

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $64,274,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 18,800.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,680,000 after purchasing an additional 174,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 644,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,519 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 240.9% in the first quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 114,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after buying an additional 80,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 76,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 9,513 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.52, for a total value of $3,134,723.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 46,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,828.48. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $234.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $318.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Fabrinet stock opened at $335.17 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $148.55 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $909.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.19 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

