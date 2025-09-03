Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Shares Bought by Ariel Investments LLC

Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441,046 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $72,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIND. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

NASDAQ LIND opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 2.63. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lindblad Expeditions ( NASDAQ:LIND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $246,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,460.48. This trade represents a 11.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $2,847,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,982.54. This trade represents a 89.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 568,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,923. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

