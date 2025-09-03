Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) vs. Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Head to Head Review

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) and Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barnes & Noble Education and Interparfums, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes & Noble Education 0 0 0 0 0.00 Interparfums 0 0 4 0 3.00

Interparfums has a consensus price target of $162.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.19%. Given Interparfums’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Interparfums is more favorable than Barnes & Noble Education.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes & Noble Education -4.46% -2.76% -0.55% Interparfums 11.03% 16.45% 11.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Interparfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Barnes & Noble Education and Interparfums”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes & Noble Education $1.57 billion 0.19 -$63.21 million ($15.50) -0.57 Interparfums $1.45 billion 2.52 $164.36 million $4.99 22.83

Interparfums has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Barnes & Noble Education. Barnes & Noble Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interparfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Barnes & Noble Education has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interparfums has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.5% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Interparfums shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Barnes & Noble Education shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.7% of Interparfums shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Interparfums beats Barnes & Noble Education on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc. engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores. The company was founded by Leonard S, Riggio in 1965 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

About Interparfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Donna Karan, DKNY, Emanual Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, MCM, Oscar de la Renta, Ungaro, and Roberto Cavalli brands, as well as French Connection, Intimate, and Dunhill, Lacoste names. It sells its products to department stores, perfumeries, specialty stores, duty free shops, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

