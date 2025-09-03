Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) versus FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Head to Head Survey

FXCM (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FXCM and Piper Sandler Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FXCM N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies 13.18% 18.67% 12.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FXCM and Piper Sandler Companies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FXCM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Piper Sandler Companies $1.53 billion 3.81 $181.11 million $11.85 27.75

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than FXCM.

Volatility & Risk

FXCM has a beta of -1.74, suggesting that its share price is 274% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of FXCM shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FXCM and Piper Sandler Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FXCM 0 0 0 0 0.00 Piper Sandler Companies 0 2 1 0 2.33

Piper Sandler Companies has a consensus price target of $312.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than FXCM.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats FXCM on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FXCM

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary and simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. It offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York. On March 23, 2023, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Global Brokerage, Inc. in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. On May 19, 2023, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. It also provides public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, housing, and transportation sectors. In addition, the company offers equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, corporations, and government and non-profit entities. Further, it is involved in the alternative asset management funds merchant banking and healthcare to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

