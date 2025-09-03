Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) Price Reaches $4,912.47 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 3rd. One Wrapped Origin Ether token can currently be purchased for approximately $4,912.47 or 0.04417716 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Origin Ether has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Origin Ether has a market cap of $96.57 million and approximately $22.34 worth of Wrapped Origin Ether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Origin Ether Token Profile

Wrapped Origin Ether was first traded on May 9th, 2023. Wrapped Origin Ether’s total supply is 19,659 tokens. Wrapped Origin Ether’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol. The official message board for Wrapped Origin Ether is blog.originprotocol.com. The official website for Wrapped Origin Ether is www.oeth.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Origin Ether is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Origin Ether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Origin Ether (WOETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Origin Ether has a current supply of 19,658.91859016. The last known price of Wrapped Origin Ether is 4,913.72968432 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oeth.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Origin Ether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Origin Ether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Origin Ether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

