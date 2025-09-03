Critical Comparison: Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) vs. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) and Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Williams-Sonoma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Fortune Brands Innovations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Fortune Brands Innovations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Williams-Sonoma $7.83 billion 3.02 $1.13 billion $9.09 21.12 Fortune Brands Innovations $4.61 billion 1.50 $471.90 million $3.18 18.09

Williams-Sonoma has higher revenue and earnings than Fortune Brands Innovations. Fortune Brands Innovations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Williams-Sonoma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Williams-Sonoma pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fortune Brands Innovations pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Williams-Sonoma pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Innovations pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Fortune Brands Innovations has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Williams-Sonoma and Fortune Brands Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams-Sonoma 1 10 7 1 2.42 Fortune Brands Innovations 0 6 5 0 2.45

Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus target price of $198.35, indicating a potential upside of 3.34%. Fortune Brands Innovations has a consensus target price of $75.45, indicating a potential upside of 31.18%. Given Fortune Brands Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Innovations is more favorable than Williams-Sonoma.

Profitability

This table compares Williams-Sonoma and Fortune Brands Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams-Sonoma 14.54% 54.47% 22.05% Fortune Brands Innovations 8.75% 19.85% 7.13%

Volatility & Risk

Williams-Sonoma has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortune Brands Innovations has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Williams-Sonoma beats Fortune Brands Innovations on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand. The company also provides home decor products under the West Elm brand; kids accessories under the Pottery Barn Kids brand; and an organic bedding to multi-purpose furniture under the Pottery Barn Teen brand. In addition, it offers made-to-order lighting, hardware, furniture, and home decors inspired by history under the Rejuvenation brand; personalized products and custom gifts under the Mark and Graham brand; and colorful and vintage-inspired heirloom products under the GreenRow, as well as operates a 3-D imaging and augmented reality platform for the home furnishings and décor industry under the Outward brand. The company markets its products through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs, and retail stores. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands. The Outdoors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand; storm, screen, and security doors under the Larson brand; composite decking, railing, and cladding under the Fiberon brand; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand. The Security segment manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock, American Lock, Yale, and August brands; and fire-resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand. The company sells its products through various sales channels, including kitchen and bath dealers, wholesalers oriented toward builders or professional remodelers, industrial and locksmith distributors, do-it-yourself remodeling-oriented home centers, showrooms, e-commerce, and other retail outlets. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.