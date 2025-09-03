Diageo plc $DEO Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $30,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diageo Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $110.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.93. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73. The stock has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59.
Diageo Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
