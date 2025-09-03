MAI Capital Management Sells 65 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

MAI Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $248.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,615 shares of company stock worth $6,450,988. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

