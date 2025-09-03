Vident Advisory LLC Buys 5,898 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $85.69 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $106.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

