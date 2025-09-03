MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2,064.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,171 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 5,036.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after buying an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 965,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,691,000 after buying an additional 655,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,328,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 27,448.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 387,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,286,000 after buying an additional 385,925 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $183.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.60. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $252.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $232.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

