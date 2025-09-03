Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Stock Position Lifted by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 152.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 218.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $138.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $169.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

In other news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,501.28. This represents a 33.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,601 shares of company stock worth $5,183,374. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.85.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

