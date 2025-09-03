AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,484,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,559,001,000 after buying an additional 336,491 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AMETEK by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,970,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,385,000 after buying an additional 1,908,742 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AMETEK by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,747,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,352,000 after buying an additional 154,682 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 3,770,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,979,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AMETEK by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,479,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,943,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AME. Melius cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.45.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $184.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.04. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.02 and a fifty-two week high of $198.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Further Reading

