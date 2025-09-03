Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,798 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $21,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.26, for a total value of $95,564.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,034.38. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This trade represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,445 shares of company stock worth $3,267,779. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $337.81 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $360.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.58 and a 200 day moving average of $301.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $345.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $371.00 to $363.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.