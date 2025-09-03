The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $20,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.36.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 168,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $11,001,264.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,271.04. The trade was a 49.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 14,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $967,796.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,157,592. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,466 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,249. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 157.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.68 and a 52 week high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.75%. Ventas’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

